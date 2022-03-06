Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 15,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 13,749 shares.The stock last traded at $5.45 and had previously closed at $5.48.

BSMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Get Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMX. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 97.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 2.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile (NYSE:BSMX)

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.