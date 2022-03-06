Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.92

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 1870096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 775.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 240,521 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,000. 8.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

