Bank of America Initiates Coverage on ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.00.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $176.03 on Wednesday. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $91.46 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.03 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $690,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $431,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,438 shares of company stock worth $8,275,901. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical (Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.