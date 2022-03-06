Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded to Sector Outperform by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $169.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $165.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Europe initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.92.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $114.91 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $84.63 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The stock has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.43 and its 200-day moving average is $108.57.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.049 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 40.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 711,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,943,000 after purchasing an additional 235,419 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 139.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 76.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,748,000 after buying an additional 2,058,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 25.1% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

