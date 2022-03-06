Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Raised to “Buy” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$169.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$165.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Desjardins raised Bank of Montreal to a buy rating and set a C$145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$149.71.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$146.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$145.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$136.89. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$107.36 and a 1 year high of C$152.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$6.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 14.0999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

