Bank of New Hampshire Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,538,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,712,000 after acquiring an additional 230,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 118.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 204,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after acquiring an additional 111,113 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.32 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $79.18 and a 12 month high of $82.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.22 and its 200-day moving average is $81.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

