Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,432,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 4.45% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $73,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,115,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,822,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,208,000 after acquiring an additional 262,890 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,314,000 after acquiring an additional 178,007 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 75.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 39,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 332,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,964,000 after acquiring an additional 26,496 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of RWO stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.71.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.