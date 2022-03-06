Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $72,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,170,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,077,000 after acquiring an additional 241,757 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,779,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 746.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after buying an additional 131,892 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,388,000 after buying an additional 125,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,875,000 after buying an additional 85,580 shares during the last quarter.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $3,380,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

Shares of SITE opened at $167.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.27. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.60 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

