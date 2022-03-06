Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,329,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,433 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.35% of Sonoco Products worth $79,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 43.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth about $75,000. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SON. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

SON stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.56 and its 200 day moving average is $59.78.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.76%.

About Sonoco Products (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.