Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$91.00 at National Bank Financial

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BNS. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.74.

NYSE BNS opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.7884 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,749,000 after buying an additional 6,203,008 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,460,000 after buying an additional 2,624,538 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,932,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,806,000 after buying an additional 2,102,375 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,159,000 after buying an additional 1,610,943 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,248,000 after buying an additional 1,569,098 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

