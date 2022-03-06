Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) & OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Head-To-Head Survey

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) and Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get OMRON alerts:

This table compares OMRON and Bank of Princeton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMRON N/A N/A N/A Bank of Princeton N/A N/A N/A

0.9% of OMRON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of Bank of Princeton shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OMRON and Bank of Princeton’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMRON $6.24 billion 2.19 $689.03 million N/A N/A Bank of Princeton $73.94 million 2.68 $22.31 million $3.30 8.90

OMRON has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Princeton.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OMRON and Bank of Princeton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMRON 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bank of Princeton 0 1 2 0 2.67

Bank of Princeton has a consensus target price of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.67%. Given Bank of Princeton’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Princeton is more favorable than OMRON.

Dividends

OMRON pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Bank of Princeton pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Bank of Princeton pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Princeton has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Bank of Princeton is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

OMRON has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Princeton has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of Princeton beats OMRON on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

OMRON Company Profile (Get Rating)

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others. The Industrial Automation segment manufactures and sells control components and equipment for factory automation and production machinery. The Electronic and Mechanical Components segment produces and merchandises relays, switches, components, and units for amusement devices, connectors, and combination jogs. The Automotive Electronic Components segment supplies onboard electronic components aimed at auto makers and automotive component makers. The Social Systems, Solutions, and Services segment ideals with railway infrastructure, traffic control, road management, security, environmental solutions, and payment systems. The Healthcare segment sells digital blood pressure monitors, digital thermometers, body composition monitors, pedometers, biological information monitors, and nebulizers. The Others segment includes solar power generation systems, sensors, and liquid crystal display bac

Bank of Princeton Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit. The company was founded by Stephen Distler and Ross Wishnick on March 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.