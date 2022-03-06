Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.33.

BWFG stock opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $269.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

