Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.55

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 186182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.49) to GBX 270 ($3.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.29) to GBX 260 ($3.49) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2174 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 90,379 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 216.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 392,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 268,811 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 120.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 89,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 49,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 42.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,056,000 after buying an additional 2,939,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

