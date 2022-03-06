Barclays Trims Ascential (LON:ASCL) Target Price to GBX 430

Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 450 ($6.04) to GBX 430 ($5.77) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.90) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.31) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 445.71 ($5.98).

Get Ascential alerts:

Shares of LON:ASCL opened at GBX 317 ($4.25) on Thursday. Ascential has a 1-year low of GBX 297.80 ($4.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 456.80 ($6.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 5.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 355.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 395.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.