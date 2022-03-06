Barclays Trims Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Target Price to $313.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $367.00 to $313.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNOW. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $329.63.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $209.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.49 and a 200 day moving average of $317.31. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.72, for a total value of $22,003,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

