Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

BBSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrett Business Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $73.43 on Friday. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $57.76 and a twelve month high of $86.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.18. The company has a market capitalization of $551.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincent P. Price acquired 1,500 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 515,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,284,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 213,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after buying an additional 164,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 207,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.