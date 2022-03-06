Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
BBSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrett Business Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $73.43 on Friday. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $57.76 and a twelve month high of $86.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.18. The company has a market capitalization of $551.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48.
In other news, Director Vincent P. Price acquired 1,500 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 515,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,284,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 213,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after buying an additional 164,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 207,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.
Barrett Business Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.
