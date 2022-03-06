Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($87.64) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($103.37) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Basf currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €80.27 ($90.19).

ETR BAS opened at €51.20 ($57.53) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €65.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is €63.96. Basf has a 12 month low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($81.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.29.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

