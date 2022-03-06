Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,864 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.1% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after acquiring an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,002,312,000 after acquiring an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,282,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in Union Pacific by 48.5% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock traded up $9.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,924,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $264.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.