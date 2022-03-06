Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.250-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.85 billion-$15.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.10 billion.Baxter International also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.820 EPS.

Shares of BAX traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,984,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.95. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Baxter International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.71.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,819,000 after buying an additional 113,578 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Baxter International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International (Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.