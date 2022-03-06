Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$7.00. The stock traded as high as C$5.93 and last traded at C$5.91, with a volume of 10802736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.39.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, November 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.53.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.85.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.