Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.18 Per Share

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the company will earn $3.18 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BEAM. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.14.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $56.34 and a 1-year high of $138.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,363,000 after acquiring an additional 31,750 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 44.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,824,000 after acquiring an additional 93,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

