Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.33. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 82,170 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 30,146 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.