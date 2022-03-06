Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Bed Bath & Beyond posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBBY. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,798,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, EVP Gregg A. Melnick bought 7,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $99,434.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig acquired 5,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 98.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 375,660 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after buying an additional 186,296 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

