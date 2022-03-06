Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,161 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,304 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

