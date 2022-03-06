Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) PT Lowered to €106.00 at Berenberg Bank

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from €110.00 ($123.60) to €106.00 ($119.10) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($95.51) to €88.00 ($98.88) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BDRFY stock opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.