Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BSY. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.50.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.25. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,093,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 134,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 63,013 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,746,000 after acquiring an additional 172,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.