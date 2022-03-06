Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Raised to $117.00 at Truist Financial

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

NYSE:BBY opened at $106.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.78. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Best Buy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,177 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Best Buy by 112,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,294 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Best Buy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,349,423 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $155,157,000 after purchasing an additional 45,962 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Best Buy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 40,530 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

