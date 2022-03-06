Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Big Lots also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS.

BIG traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.05. 1,589,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Big Lots from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $42.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Big Lots by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

