Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.58. Big Lots also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.200 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on BIG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Big Lots from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Big Lots from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE BIG traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. 1,589,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,814. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.21. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Big Lots declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Big Lots by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

