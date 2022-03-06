BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target Cut to $48.00

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $464,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $343,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,265 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,199 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at $164,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

