BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Lowered to $70.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BJ. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.68.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $37.57 and a 12-month high of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day moving average of $61.32.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

