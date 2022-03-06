BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.25% of BK Technologies worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered BK Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI opened at $2.40 on Friday. BK Technologies Co. has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 million, a PE ratio of -239.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from BK Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. BK Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,198.80%.

About BK Technologies (Get Rating)

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.