BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) by 868.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,378 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of Soleno Therapeutics worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.37.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

