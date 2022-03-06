BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in MiX Telematics were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MIXT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the second quarter worth about $629,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 102.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,171 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 264,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,356 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the third quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 555,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 25,233 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.33 million, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.92. MiX Telematics Limited has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $16.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MiX Telematics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 1,207,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $555,565.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $60,546.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,664,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,314. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

