BlackRock Inc. Makes New $111,000 Investment in Texas Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBS)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. Texas Community Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Texas Community Bancshares Profile

Texas Community Bancshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc is based in Mineola, Texas.

