BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.28% of Glen Burnie Bancorp worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

GLBZ stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.93. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $14.91.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.46%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.