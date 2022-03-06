BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,626 Shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.19% of ICC worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Stilwell Value LLC grew its position in ICC by 16.0% in the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 234,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICC alerts:

ICC stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ICC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $55.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.29.

ICC Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.