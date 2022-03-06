BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,953 Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Central Puerto were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 128.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Central Puerto by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Central Puerto during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Central Puerto by 64.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 23,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Central Puerto by 268.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 54,597 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Central Puerto stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.90. Central Puerto S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.47 million, a PE ratio of -95.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Puerto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

