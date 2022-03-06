BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Crexendo were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CXDO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crexendo by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Crexendo by 86.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Crexendo by 10.3% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crexendo stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.43. Crexendo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

CXDO has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Crexendo in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

In other Crexendo news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 159,000 shares of company stock worth $768,200 and sold 40,000 shares worth $175,200. 61.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

