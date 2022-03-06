bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.38), Briefing.com reports. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.01) EPS.
NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $5.00. 1,591,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,610. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $350.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.62.
In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,941 shares of company stock worth $106,476 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.
bluebird bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.
