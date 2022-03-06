bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.38), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.01) earnings per share.

Shares of BLUE stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.62. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

In other news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $31,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,941 shares of company stock worth $106,476. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in bluebird bio by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 259,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

