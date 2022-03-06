BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 644 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 644 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $525.50 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49. The company has a market cap of $233.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.74.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.82.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

