BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 36,142 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 547.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,142 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,109 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,995,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,445,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,067,000 after acquiring an additional 38,151 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,589,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,161,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,690,000 after acquiring an additional 257,163 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP stock opened at $95.39 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $89.78 and a 12-month high of $123.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.