BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 160.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 55,801 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 96,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 30,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 211,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,625,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

AAPL stock opened at $163.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

