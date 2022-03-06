BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $515,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $63,568,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,132 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 313.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,446,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,646 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,326.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,047,000 after acquiring an additional 732,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.0% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,414,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after acquiring an additional 692,794 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $52.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%.

