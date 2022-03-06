Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF comprises about 1.2% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUSL opened at $75.69 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $64.76 and a 1-year high of $85.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

