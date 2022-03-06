BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust (LON:BCI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $285.00

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 285 ($3.82) and last traded at GBX 287 ($3.85), with a volume of 69079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 302.50 ($4.06).

The company has a market capitalization of £307.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 327.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 326.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

