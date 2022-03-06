BMO Capital Markets Lowers Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $187.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.93.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $154.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84.
) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
