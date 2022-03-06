BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES)

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$7.50 target price on the stock.

SES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$7.75 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.23.

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$5.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.22. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -14.33. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$3.15 and a 52-week high of C$6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

