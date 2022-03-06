BMO Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $144.80

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 144.80 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 146 ($1.96), with a volume of 404325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.60 ($1.99).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 162.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 166.78. The company has a market cap of £817.58 million and a P/E ratio of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get BMO Global Smaller Companies alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a GBX 0.57 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. BMO Global Smaller Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.03%.

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Global Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Global Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.